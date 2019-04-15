Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Douglas Hale "Dougie" Ferguson Jr.

Douglas Hale "Dougie" Ferguson Jr. Obituary
Douglas (Dougie) Hale Ferguson, Jr., 56 years old, of Aston, PA, passed away on April 11, 2019 at Riddle Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dougie was born on September 8th, 1962. Dougie spent many years in the Elwyn Day Program. He loved cars, shopping, eating out, and being with family. He is predeceased by his grandparents Frank and Doris Scola and Thomas and Ethel Ferguson. He is survived by his parents, Sandra (Mel) Lown and Douglas (Dena) Ferguson, Sr. He is also survived by his loving brothers Andrew (Elizabeth Parra) Ferguson, Eric (Sue) Ferguson, and Matthew (Shannon) Lown, as well as niece Lindsay Ferguson and twin nephews Mason and Madden Lown. The service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Delaware County Advocacy and Resource Organization, 740 S. Chester Road, Suite G, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019
