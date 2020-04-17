|
Dr. Douglas J. Brunner, M.D., 65, passed away on April 16, 2020, at his home in Philadelphia. Born in Pottstown, on June 23, 1954, Douglas was the son of the late Russell E. Brunner and Mildred A. (Rhoads) Brunner. Douglas graduated in 1981 from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten, before completing postgraduate training at Cooper University Health Care. He then served his fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania before receiving board certification in physical medicine and rehabilitation. As a physiatrist at the Taylor Rehabilitation Center, within the Crozer-Keystone Health System, in Ridley Park, Dr. Brunner rose to the position of Medical Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, a position he held until his retirement in 2020. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, patients, and colleagues that he knew over the years. He is survived by his siblings, David Brunner, husband of Rebecca, Camp Hill, PA; Richard Brunner, husband of William, Cresco, PA; Kathleen Minner, wife of James, Boyertown, PA; and Carole Spaar, wife of Bruce, Boyertown, PA; and his nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Douglas is predeceased by his sisters, Virginia Adamski and Rochelle Bliss; and two nephews. Due to the recent and unprecedented restrictions placed on funeral homes for conducting viewings and funerals, we will be having a drive-thru viewing and visitation on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Instructions will be given upon your arrival. A webcast of Douglas’ Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. Once restrictions are lifted, a public Life Celebration service will be planned. Please check back on Douglas’ memorial page for further details.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020