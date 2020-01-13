|
|
Dr. William Carl Capriotti, age 93, of Pickerington, formerly of West Chester PA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born June 9, 1926 in Hammonton, New Jersey to the late William and Angelina (Fiore) Capriotti. William was a Navy WWII Veteran and fought in the South Pacific on the USS Aurelia from 1943 through 1946. He took great pride in serving his country. He was a graduate of West Chester State Teachers College in 1951. He earned his Masters Degree from Villanova University and his Doctorate in Educational Administration from Temple University. He was a well-respected educator for thirty-five years and retired in 1988 as principal at Marple Newtown High School in Newtown Square, PA.
He loved and studied the arts- literature and history. An avid reader and jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, he also loved to cook and travel. He had the special talent of making whomever he was with feel uniquely important. He was well versed in any subject and his quiet dignity was one of his greatest assets. He was insightful, thoughtful and emotional. He died as he lived~ selflessly and with great bravery. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Capriotti, his sisters, Nancy (Capriotti) Bowler and Catherine Capriotti and his brothers, Ralph and Martin.
William is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Maria, formerly of West Chester, PA; his children Carl (Peggy) Capriotti, and Suzanne (Buzz) Hirt; Grandchildren, Rita-Maria (Todd) Colaianni, Christine (Mike) Evans, Lauren (John) Crilley, Jessica (Nate) Evans, David (Romina) Capriotti, Cristin (Steve) Rathfon; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be held at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Military Honors.
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020