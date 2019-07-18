|
|
E. Esther Umberger, age 85 of Lima, PA passed away suddenly on July 15, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. Born to Robert & Anna (Coombes) Shifflett, she was raised in Upland, PA, graduating in 1952 from Eddystone High School. Esther resided in Lima, PA for over 50 years where she raised her family. She was a member of the Lima United Methodist Church where she volunteered for many activities and events. Esther retired after 35 years as a teacher at the Lima Christian Nursery School. She had a passion for collecting, gardening, story telling, and ice cream. Her greatest love was her family, and treasured the time spent as “Mammy” to her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Umberger Sr. who died in 2006, and 3 siblings, Irene Shifflett, Anna Bailey & Robert Shifflett. Esther is survived by four children, Wallace H. Umberger Jr. (Peter), Susan Simpson (David), Mark Umberger (Carol) and Christopher Umberger (Patricia) and 9 grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Brandon, Jamie, Devon, Jason, Rachel, Veronica & Declan and many loving nieces & nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday Evening, 7-9PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, 11:00AM at Lima U.M. Church, 209 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA. Interment, Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the “Esther Umberger Memorial Scholarship Fund”, c/o the Lima Christian Nursery School, 209 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 19, 2019