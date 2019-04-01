|
|
Earl Fraim, III, 75, formerly of Woodlyn, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading. He was the husband of Beverly L. (Haynes) Fraim. Born in Upland on May 11, 1943, a son of the late Catherine (Worrell) and Earl Fraim, Jr. Earl retired from Boeing. He was a proud member of the NRA, loved cars, especially Mustangs, and enjoyed hunting. Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Dustin Fraim, of Robesonia, Karen Fraim, of Canton, and Lynn Creason, of Dushore; a brother, John Fraim, of Upland; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved cockatiel, Mick. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brandy Creason. A Memorial Service will be held at the Lower Chichester Fire Company, 1540 Huddell Ave., Linwood, PA on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the N.R.A. at www.donate.nra.org Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019