Earline E. Spence, age 83 of Earleville, MD passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. Born and raised in Trainer, PA, she resided the past 32 years in Earleville, MD, previously residing in the Boothwyn section of Upper Chichester, PA. Earline worked as an associate for Walmart in Elkton, MD since 1987 retiring last January. She formerly owned and operated T&E Luncheonette in Chester for 22 years. Earline was a member of Hacks Point Fire Company, in Chesapeake City, MD and St. Paul’s U.M. Church in Earlville, MD. In addition to her parents, Willis and Eleanor Abrams Nickle, Earline is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Tink” J. Spence who died in 2006 and 3 sisters, Doris Goodman, Anna Simpson and Dorothy Kline. She is survived by 3 daughters, Cheryl Morgan, Patricia (William) Schreffler and Theresa (Charlie) Blowert, brother, James Nickle, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening, 6-8PM and Monday morning, 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1687 Crystal Beach Road, Earleville, MD 21919 or Hacks Point Fire Co., 1185 Glebe Road, Earleville, MD 21919. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020