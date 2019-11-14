|
|
Edgar F. Hoopes “Bud” age 84 of Sharon Hill passed away on November 10, 2019. Bud was a hardworking father who loved his family. He was an avid gardener, loved music and had a great sense of humor. He could fix almost anything and would always find the time to help others. He will be deeply missed. He is predeceased by his wife Joan Hoopes; his brother Rene Baker and sister in law Marie Baker. Survivors: Loving father of Donna (Michael) Petruzzi and Debbie (Brian) Pierce; cherished grandfather of Zoe, Madison, Jae, Ava and Natalie; dear brother of Virginia “Jean” Torres and nieces and nephews. Service and Burial will be private. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2019