Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Hoopes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar F. "Bud" Hoopes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar F. "Bud" Hoopes Obituary
Edgar F. Hoopes “Bud” age 84 of Sharon Hill passed away on November 10, 2019. Bud was a hardworking father who loved his family. He was an avid gardener, loved music and had a great sense of humor. He could fix almost anything and would always find the time to help others. He will be deeply missed. He is predeceased by his wife Joan Hoopes; his brother Rene Baker and sister in law Marie Baker. Survivors: Loving father of Donna (Michael) Petruzzi and Debbie (Brian) Pierce; cherished grandfather of Zoe, Madison, Jae, Ava and Natalie; dear brother of Virginia “Jean” Torres and nieces and nephews. Service and Burial will be private. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -