Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith McCabe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith McCabe Obituary
Edith M. McCabe, 90, of Sharon Hill, formerly from Southwest Philadelphia passed away April 26th. Loving mother of Diane Reynolds (James), Lisa Barrad (Scott Palmer) and the late Sally Lasdon. Devoted Grandmother to Shannon, Shawn, Bernadette, James, Kristen, Danyelle, Jesse, Elijah and Nicholas. Great Grandmother of eight. Edith was as devoted to her three girls as they were to her. Our hero will never be forgotten. Until we meet again. Love you Mom. Service & Interment private. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Download Now