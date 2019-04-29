|
Edith M. McCabe, 90, of Sharon Hill, formerly from Southwest Philadelphia passed away April 26th. Loving mother of Diane Reynolds (James), Lisa Barrad (Scott Palmer) and the late Sally Lasdon. Devoted Grandmother to Shannon, Shawn, Bernadette, James, Kristen, Danyelle, Jesse, Elijah and Nicholas. Great Grandmother of eight. Edith was as devoted to her three girls as they were to her. Our hero will never be forgotten. Until we meet again. Love you Mom. Service & Interment private. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019