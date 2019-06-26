Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Edmond Bistany
Edmond Norman "Ed" Bistany

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edmond Norman "Ed" Bistany Obituary
Edmond Norman Bistany “Ed”, age 92 of Aston. Passed away suddenly on June 24, 2019. Ed served in the Navy during WWII as a navigator/gunner on seaplanes. He enjoyed a 40 year career in production & planning at Boeing and later Amtrak. Son of the late Norman & Agnes Bistany; brother of the late Nellie Fleming, Josephine Bistany. Survivors: Loving father of Christopher (Patricia) Bistany, Tina (Fred) Summers; also survived by his grandchildren Kayla, Jackson, Freddie, Cecelia, Jacob. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering Sat. 9:30- 10:15 am at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Mass 10:30am Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019
