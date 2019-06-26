|
Edmond Norman Bistany “Ed”, age 92 of Aston. Passed away suddenly on June 24, 2019. Ed served in the Navy during WWII as a navigator/gunner on seaplanes. He enjoyed a 40 year career in production & planning at Boeing and later Amtrak. Son of the late Norman & Agnes Bistany; brother of the late Nellie Fleming, Josephine Bistany. Survivors: Loving father of Christopher (Patricia) Bistany, Tina (Fred) Summers; also survived by his grandchildren Kayla, Jackson, Freddie, Cecelia, Jacob. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering Sat. 9:30- 10:15 am at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Mass 10:30am Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019