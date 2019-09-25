|
Edmund Jones of Swarthmore, PA, age 101, passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born April 15, 1918 in Chester, PA to Henry Walter Jones and Margaret Witmer Jones. An attorney, he also served as Mayor of Swarthmore (1966-1971), Pennsylvania State Representative (1971-1974), and on Delaware County Council (1987-1988). Ed leaves his second wife, Donna Kay Jones; daughters Linda Jones McKee (Richard Carey), Eleta Ann Jones (David S. Thompson), Nancy Elizabeth Jones (David W. Requarth); stepdaughter Lisa Croddy; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Henry Walter Jones, Jr.; his son, Edmund Alexander Jones, and his first wife, Adalyn Purdy Jones. A memorial service will be held at the Swarthmore Friends Meetinghouse on November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Swarthmore Friends Meeting or the Swarthmore Centennial Foundation.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019