Edna B. Schenk, 97, of Aldan, Pa passed away on March 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Edna (nee Lauer) Bevan. Edna was also predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Schenk and son Joseph Jr. Edna worked at DCC in the Juvenile Division until the age of 94. She liked anything Betty Boop and enjoyed dancing. She loved animals, especially dogs and she also raised cockatiels. Her door was always open to anyone in need. Edna is survived by her loving children Charles Myers, Karen McCullough, Ronald Schenk (Arlene) and Stephen Schenk (Virginia), 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday March 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM followed by her 11:00 AM Funeral Service at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 Int: St. Pauls Cemetery in Ardmore. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Edna’s name to , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700 Philadelphia, Pa 19103 or Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, Pa 19063 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019