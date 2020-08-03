1/1
Edna F. Murphy
Edna F. Murphy, 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, July 31st, at Seasons Hospice. Daughter of Charles and Maude Wolfe, she was born and raised in Linwood, PA, and graduated from Eddystone High School in 1943. As a young woman, she worked at Wolfe’s Store, her father’s business, but after her marriage in 1947, she focused on family life and was justifiably proud of her immaculate homes and beautiful lawns. Her generous nature and quick sense of humor made her a favorite of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, David T. Murphy (1995), as well as 12 siblings. She is survived by her son, David B. Murphy, her sister-in-law, Audrey Murphy, and a host of nephews and nieces. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6th, at 11 am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St., Linwood, PA 19061. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
