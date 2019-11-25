|
|
Edna H. Friday, 96, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on November 22, 2019. Edna was the daughter of Samuel Sheid and Lucy Taylor Sheid and was born in Trainer, PA. She resided most of her life in Chester, PA and Salisbury, MD. Edna moved to Wilmington 5 years ago after her husband Frank, the love of her life, passed away. Edna was married to Frank for 57 wonderful years. Edna loved taking care of her family. Her husband and children were the center of her attention. Edna lived an amazing life, she was a waitress, and liked cleaning houses for the elderly. One of her best stories is that she was a welder at the shipyard in Philadelphia during the war. Edna also prized bus trips to her favorite places, gardening at her home in Salisbury and trips to the casino with her friends and family. Edna loved to cook all kinds of food, but she was known for her pierogies and galumpkis! She loved Christmas Eve in Chester, where family, friends and neighbors would stop over and enjoy her display of homemade polish cooking! When family drove to Salisbury to visit, you had to play a card game or baseball in the yard with Edna. She loved playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by Sons; Frank (Teresa) Friday of Garnet Valley, PA, Wayne (Patricia) Friday of Palm Coast, FL, Ronald (Charlotte) Friday of Upper Chichester, PA and Gary (Rita) Friday of Boothwyn, PA. Her nephew Samuel (Mary) Sheid of Ogden, PA was also a central part of Edna’s life. Edna is survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Edna is pre-deceased by her husband Frank Friday, Sr. and her granddaughter Kellie Friday. A viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30th, at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE from 9:00-10:45AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 26, 2019