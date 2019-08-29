Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Edna M. Wisniewski Cochran


1931 - 2019
1931-2019 Edna M. Wisniewski Cochran, 87 of Cheyney died August 27, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. Born and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late John and Michalina Tomaszewska Wisniewski and moved to her late residence 62 years ago. Edna was a graduate of St. Hedwigs Elementary School and Chester High School and was employed by the former Gimbels Department Store. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church and enjoyed gardening, crafts, furniture restoration, crabbing, fishing and cooking ethnic food, especially pierogies, but most important was her home and family. Edna was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John D. Cochran, Jr., who died July 11, 1991; and her siblings, Jane Kinsey, Florence Wisniewski and Henry Wisniewski. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Thompson, Carol Cochran and Joni Bogush and her husband Jamie Bogush; her granddaughters, Laurie Purcell and Chrisy Thompson; and her great granddaughter, Riley Mae Purcell. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM. Burial: Adjoining church cemetery www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019
