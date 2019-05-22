|
Edna Mae Hatala (McDowell), age 94, of Swarthmore PA, passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Little Flower Manor in Darby. Born in Philadelphia, PA to William McDowell and Mabel Godfrey. At age 1 her mother died, so she was raised by her father and stepmother Helen (Mercer) McDowell. Edna graduated from John Bartram High School in 1943 and went to work for Bell Telephone. She married Walter Hatala in 1949 after converting to his family’s Ukrainian Catholic faith. Their first child, Walter Jr., died in infancy. She is survived by four children: Nicholas Hatala (Joanne) of Mechanicsburg PA, Michael Hatala of Swarthmore PA, Diane Lombardo (Anthony) of Bear DE, and William Hatala (Kemp) of Snow Hill MD; six grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter (1997) and her sister Helen Fry. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday evening, May 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Danjolell-Barone Funeral Home, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford PA. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church, 900 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore PA, followed by Burial in the family plot at SS Peter & Paul cemetery in Springfield PA. Msgr. Peter Waslo will officiate. Visitation with the family at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Donations can be made in her name to Holy Myrrh-Bearers Church. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019