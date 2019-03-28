|
|
Edna Mae Potteiger entered into rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Crozer-Keystone Hospice Residence at Taylor Hospital. Edna Mae was born and raised in Muncy, Pa., the daughter of the late Violet and Edward Schenck. She graduated from Muncy Schools and also from the University of Pennsylvania Nursing Program, she also attended Our Lady of Angels College in Aston. She began working in the Operating Room at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, later moving to Delaware County and working at Taylor Hospital in Intensive Care and Cardiac Care Units. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood with duties in Sunday School and vacation Bible School and also sang in the Adult Choir. She attended another church for a time, working in the Nursery, Choir, and Prison Ministries, before returning to Immanuel. Edna Mae is the widow of William Potteiger and was predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Dora, and her brother Frederick. She is survived by her sisters Catherine (Michael) Myers of Elizabethtown, and Marcia (Art) Rich of Mechanicsburg; her brother, Dale (Janet) Schenck of Florida; her daughter Susan; her grandchildren Marissa and Jonathan Romanelli; and her great-granddaughter Emily Rose O’Hara; also her former co-worker and best friend, Michelle Bernardo of New York; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 7 P.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #700, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019