Edna May Videon (nee Stratton) December 29, 1922 – April 10, 2019 Edna Videon, lovingly known as mom, mother-in-law, grandmom, great-grandmom and “Big Eddy”, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Edna grew up in Drexel Hill and graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1940. She was the high school’s May Queen in the class of 1940. She attended the University of Pennsylvania before marrying the love of her life, the late Frank C. Videon, Sr. They were married for over 68 years before Frank passed away in 2011. Together they enjoyed raising their five children, attending all the various activities and games in which their children and grandchildren participated. They enjoyed vacationing in Avalon, NJ, and Vero Beach FL. Through the years she was very active in Marple Presbyterian Church (as a Trustee), the Red Cross, PEO Women’s Club, the Marple-Newtown Booster Club, and Garrett Williamson. She formed the “Girls Club” which consisted of Edna and 11 of her friends from high school whose husbands were serving in WWII. They met each month for lunch for over 58 years as well as holiday family picnics. Edna was always kind, compassionate and generous with everyone she met. She had a very infectious smile and laugh. One could not help but to feel uplifted and encouraged after spending time with her. Edna is survived by her children, Dave (Lynn), Steve (Nancy), Vicki (Steve) Kline, and Wayne (Julie). In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Frank C. Jr. (Carol). Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service, Tuesday, April 16th, 12 o’clock noon in the Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Sproul Road, Broomall, where friends may call after 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in her name to Garrett Williamson (Videon Educational Garden), 395 Bishop Hollow Road, Newtown Square, Pa 19073 or the above church. Interment private. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019