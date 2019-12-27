|
|
Edna Mary Mielcarek, 89, of Twin Oaks, Pa. passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. She was the owner of Mielcarek’s Flower Shoppe in Boothwyn, Pa. where she worked alongside her husband and children. Born on November 6, 1930 in Sacksville, Pa., she was the youngest daughter to Knot and Mary (Plachetko) Kostyk. She met her “million-dollar baby” husband, Thomas J. Mielcarek, at Silver’s 5 & 10 and married in May, 1950. They were married for 49 years. Edna is predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Mielcarek; daughter, Susan Campbell; and son-in-law, Donald W. Tees and her 12 late brothers & sisters. Edna is survived by her daughters: Patricia Batog and her husband, Joseph, Maria Plucker, Janice Tees and her son, Thomas Mielcarek Jr, son-in-law: Brian Campbell; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 2nd at 10;30am at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4225 Chichester Avenue, Boothwyn, Pa. 19061. Friends and family are invited to call from 9-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 30, 2019