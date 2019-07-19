Home

Edna McGrier Obituary
1921 – 2019 Edna McGrier of Linwood, passed away on Monday July 15th at home. She was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church and also the wife of the late David McGrier. She is survived by her daughter Linda McGrier; brother Zollie Bolden Jr., and Sister Billie Malson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 25th 11am at Bethany Baptist Church, 1121 Tilghman Street, Chester. Viewing 9-11am. Interment in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. Arrgmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 22, 2019
