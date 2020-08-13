1/1
Edna Ortolano
(1933-2020) Edna Ortolano, 87, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, at her residence in Lakeside at Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA, after a brief illness. Daughter of Reverend A. Wallace and Elizabeth (Baxter) Copper. Edna is preceded in death by her husband Frank Ortolano whom she married in 1955. She is survived by her son, Wes Ortolano (Liz), and daughter Lynne Thompson (Craig). Edna was the beloved mommom of grandchildren Nick & Eric Ortolanao, David & Deron Thompson, Dana Lim (Thompson) (James), and great grandson Miles Lim. She is also survived by her sister Carol Calhoun (Joseph). A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA, at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
