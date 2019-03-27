Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Edward Baum on March 26, 2019 of Swarthmore, Pa. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Staples). Devoted father of Eric (Melissa) Baum, Scott (Robin) Baum and Heather (Ron) Cole. Cherished brother of Rita German. Proud grandfather of Alycia, Marissa, Sarah, Ellie, Wesley and Annabelle. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday March 29, 1:00pm at Congregation Ohev Shalom, 2 Chester Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086. Shiva will be observed at late residence Saturday and Sunday evenings beginning at 7:00pm. Contributions in his memory may be made to Senior Community Services (Folsom, Pa.) www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019
