|
|
Edward C. Braun, Jr., age 86, on Feb. 22, 2019, of Cape May Courthouse, NJ.
Loving husband of 64 years to Olga Mary "Bunny" (nee D'Iorio), beloved father of Stephen E. (Lynnie), Lawrence C. (Patti), John M. (Sarah), James J. And Thomas C. (Lisa), 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren also survived by his sister Joan McGinn.
Relatives and friends are Invited to his viewing Wed., Feb. 27, 9:30 AM Church of Saint Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM in the church, private int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to The Servants of The Immaculate Heart of Mary, Office of IHM Mission Advancement, 1140 King Rd, Immaculata, PA 19345.
O'Leary Funeral Home
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019