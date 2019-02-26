Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Braun Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward C. Braun Jr. Obituary
Edward C. Braun, Jr., age 86, on Feb. 22, 2019, of Cape May Courthouse, NJ.
Loving husband of 64 years to Olga Mary "Bunny" (nee D'Iorio), beloved father of Stephen E. (Lynnie), Lawrence C. (Patti), John M. (Sarah), James J. And Thomas C. (Lisa), 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren also survived by his sister Joan McGinn.
Relatives and friends are Invited to his viewing Wed., Feb. 27, 9:30 AM Church of Saint Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM in the church, private int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to The Servants of The Immaculate Heart of Mary, Office of IHM Mission Advancement, 1140 King Rd, Immaculata, PA 19345.
O'Leary Funeral Home
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now