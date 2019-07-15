|
|
Edward C. Censullo “Ed”, age 84 of Aston, passed on July 14, 2019. Ed was an Upper Darby Postman for 30 years. Survivors: Loving husband of Edith; devoted father of Michael (Kyrene) and Karen (Richard) Betshner; adoring grandfather of Michelle and Ricky; brother of Marietta Miller and the late Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thursday, July 18, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Interment private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019