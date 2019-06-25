Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
New St. Mary's Cemetery
515 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
Edward “Ed” C. Griffith, age 79, passed away June 18, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, on December 13, 1939, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Catherine (nee Rommelman) Griffith. Ed was a Jesuit-educated “Hawk,” graduating from both St. Joseph’s Prep and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He also earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania. For 50 years, from 1963 to 2013, Ed was a history and political science teacher at Monsignor Bonner High School, now Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Upper Darby, PA. In his 40s, he took up distance running, completing 10 marathons. Ed was also an avid reader and follower of the political scene. He particularly loved to travel, an interest sparked by an extended tour of Europe in 1968. Ed is survived by his son Edward J. “Ted” Griffith (Krista M.Z.) of Wilmington, DE; two grandsons, Samuel Z. and Nathaniel Z.; sister, Ellen C. Griffith (Richard L. Mucci) of Cherry Hill, NJ; brother, Leo B. Griffith of Audubon, NJ; and nephew, Christopher G. Mucci of Philadelphia. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 with a visitation starting at 10 am. Interment will be 1:00 pm at New St. Mary’s Cemetery, 515 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Pendergast Catholic High School (www.bonnerprendie.com) or the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware (www.dsadelaware.org)
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019
