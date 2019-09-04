|
Edward D. Haggerty, age 69 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Born to Edward & Elizabeth Casserly Haggerty in Philadelphia, Edward has resided in the Foxfield community, Garnet Valley, PA since 2006, previously residing in Lansdowne, PA. After retiring from Bell Atlantic/Verizon in the year 2000 after 31 years, Ed was then employed by YIPES for 10 years. He was a life member of the Lansdowne Fire Co. serving as 1st Assistant Fire Chief, Chief Engineer, & EMT as well as on the board of directors. He was also a life member of the Darby Fire Co. #1. Ed served as a past assistant Boy Scout Leader of Troop 333 in the late 1980’s. He was devoted to his family, home, firefighting and serving his community. In addition to his parents, Ed is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Edward Haggerty. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth “Betty” J. Haggerty; 3 children, Jennifer (Gregory) Sharp, Sean P. (Meghan) Haggerty and Kevin Michael (Megan) Haggerty; 2 brothers, Kevin R. & Daniel T. Haggerty and 7 grandchildren, Alexis, Jackie, Liam, Connor, Violet, Parker & Zachary. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, from 8:00-10:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilm., DE. Interment will remain private. Donations in Edward’s memory may be made to either the Vickie & Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience at Jefferson Hospital, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Phila. PA 19107 or St. Jude Children’s Research (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019