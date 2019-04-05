|
1932-2019 Edward Noel Depew, 86, a resident of Vero Beach, FL, and previously of Prospect Park, PA, passed away late evening on Friday, March 29th, 2019, at Asana Hospice House of Ridley Park. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and stepfather who gave his support to his family, community, and church while instilling his unique sense of humor and wit. He was born to the late George Elmer Depew and Matty Smith Depew. He graduated from Prospect Park High School where he played football. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force where he spent time in Africa. He was a part-time patrolman for the Prospect Park Police Department and worked for Westinghouse Corporation until his retirement in 1975. In 1954 he married the first love of his life, Anna May Pierce Depew, to whom he was married for 34 years until her passing at the young age of 53. He was fortunate to find a second love with Barbara Fleenor; they were wed in 1990 and were married for 24 years until her passing in 2014. Survivors: his daughters Linda; Joanne (Steve); his sons Larry (Linda); Mark (Trudy): Donald (Joanne); his stepdaughters; Jackie: Brenda (Rusty); Pam; 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and his sister, Jane. Memorial Service: A greeting and brunch will take place Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m, at Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Rd., Media, PA. 19063. To honor Ed’s enthusiasm for Hawaii and Hawaiian shirts, we invite everyone to feel free to wear a Hawaiian shirts to these events. Interment: Church Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Rd., Media, PA., 19063, Asana Hospice House, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, Pa., 19078 or a charity of your own choosing. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019