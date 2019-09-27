|
|
Edward F. Jones, Jr., 92 of Ridley Twp. Folsom, PA, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday September 25,2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Edward F. Jones, Sr. and the late Marie (nee Naulty) Jones. Ed was a resident of Folsom for the past 62 years coming from West Philadelphia. Ed was a proud graduate of West Catholic High School and LaSalle University. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church. Ed was a retired Salesman, employed by Sexton Quality Foods. He enjoyed music and dancing, reunions with his West Catholic buddies, the annual family vacation in Ocean City, Philadelphia Sports teams, and most of all he cherished the times with his loving family and all their many get togethers. He will always be remembered for his strong faith, his kind nature, and his wonderful sense of humor. Predeceased by his sister, Ann McGrath and his brother in law William McGrath Survived by his wife: Margaret (nee Carroll) Jones, his children Edward F. (Maureen) Jones III, Marianne (Edgar) Jefferis, Margaret McDermott, Helen (Mark) Stauffer and Maureen (Michael) Estabrook, 10 grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 6-8pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA and Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:15 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, Milmont Ave, Milmont Park, PA. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment will be in Eastlawn Cemetery Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019