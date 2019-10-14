|
|
1944 - 2019 Edward Francis Carroll,74, of Oxford, formerly of Collingdale, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Mary Jane Sweney Carroll. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Marie Sheehan Carroll. He was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Ace/Chubb, Wilmington, DE as an insurance claims manager retiring in 2010. Edward was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford. Edward enjoyed donating his time driving a van for . He is survived by his wife; three children, Michael Sweney (Maureen) of Denver, PA, Christine (Carroll) Graff (Jim) of Lincoln University and Steven Carroll of Oxford; six grandchildren, Laurie Witmer (Scott), Sharon Krawczun (Dan), Lisa Sweney, Benjamin Graff, Sarah Graff and Joshua Graff; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Raymond Carroll of FL. He was preceded in death by one brother, John Carroll and one sister, Cass Gephart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church St., Oxford, PA 19363, where friends and family may visit from 10 – 10:45 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019