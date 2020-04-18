|
Edward Haney, 70 of Springfield, PA, passed away after a long illness on April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Warkulwiz) Haney; loving father of Christopher Haney (Patricia), Jill Mellbye (Daniel), devoted grandfather of Katelyn Haney, Samantha Haney, Madelynn Mellbye, Lucas Mellbye, Sean Master, and Tyler Master. Also survived by his sisters Diane Riley (Tom) and Anne Marie Llewellyn (Bruce), and brother Jim Haney (Patricia) as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed is predeceased by his parents Edgar and Anna Haney and brother William Haney. Ed was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Army and worked at the Prospect Park Post Office for many years as a mail carrier. There is nothing he enjoyed more than traveling with his wife and lifelong friends Jack and June Clowney, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street A#102, Philadelphia PA 19106. (O’Leary FH).
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020