1927-2019 Edward J. Bonnes, 91, a lifelong resident of Ridley Park died March 18, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, class of 1944 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Villanova University and Master’s Degree from Temple University. Mr. Bonnes was a veteran of the US Army and received the Army of Occupation and World War II Victory Medals. He was employed as a Senior Executive at Smith Kline, now GlaxoSmithKline for 35 years before retiring in 1989. He was a member of The Church of St. Madeline where he was active with many activities and boards, as well as, the Ridley Park Seniors and School House Seniors. Mr. Bonnes was a former Ridley Park Councilman, served on the Library Board, also served as Vice President of the Ridley Park Boys Club and as a baseball coach. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, reader and writer. He also designed a Christmas Ornament which was produced by Reed and Barton. He was loving husband of the late Dorothy Maginnis Bonnes who died on June 10, 2008 after 55 years of marriage; son of the late John M. and Martha E. Durkin Bonnes and brother of the late Marian Worgul, Elizabeth Gass, Jack, Joseph P. and Francis X. Bonnes. He was devoted father to Edward J. Bonnes, Jr. (Peggy), D. Brian Bonnes (Jeanne), Martin P. Bonnes (Maureen) and Dara Bleacher, also survived by 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation 7 to 9 PM Friday and 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Saturday at The Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may to made to School House Senior Center, 600 Swarthmore Avenue, Folsom, PA 19033 or Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019