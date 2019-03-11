|
Edward J. Carney, Jr. was born April 21, 1932 in Long Branch, New Jersey. He was educated in both the Tinton Falls and Red Bank New Jersey schools and graduated from Saint Peter’s college in Jersey City, New Jersey with a degree in English. While there, he participated in Saint Peter’s ROTC where he was designated as a distinguished military graduate. He was offered a regular Army commission but he refused in order to attend law school. Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserves, he served on active duty and then was promoted to First Lieutenant. He remained in the Reserves and was discharged as a Captain. Mr. Carney was awarded a full scholarship to Villanova law school, where he graduated third in his class in 1959. Mr. Carney was admitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in January 1960. He was also admitted to the Pennsylvania Superior Court and Commonwealth Court, as well as the United States Supreme Court and the Third Circuit Court and the Eastern District Court. He entered practiced in Wayne Pennsylvania and was appointed to the Delaware County District Attorney’s office. Mr. Carney tried many serious criminal trials on behalf of the County. Upon leaving the District Attorney’s office, he became a partner in several prominent Delaware County law firms. He tried cases in Delaware and Chester County with occasional trials in the Federal Court System. He was an active member of both the Delaware and Chester County Bar Associations. The last law firm where he practiced was one that he helped found; Petrikin, Wellman, Damico, Carney & Brown. In 1997, he resigned in order to reduce his workload and establish a small practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania, which he continued until 2003. Mr. Carney is survived by his wife of more than 60 years; Audrey J Carney, his brother Henry J. Carney of Tinton Falls NJ, his children Douglas E. Carney, Andrew W. Carney and Kyle Carney New, and his grandchildren Sean Carney, Devon Carney, Jacob Carney, Megan Carney, Kelsey New, Heather New, and Brooke New. In addition to his professional associations, Mr. Carney was an active member of the Footlighters Theater Company and was President of the group and often performed in noteworthy plays. He was a longtime member of Wayne United Methodist Church and served in many capacities including Chairman of the church Administrative Council. Mr. Carney was also a member of the Pennsylvania Masons. Memorial Service Friday 11 AM in The Wayne Church, 210 S. Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, where friends may call after 10 AM. Donations to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Interment private. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019