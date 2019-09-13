Home

1931 - 2019 Edward J. Rostron Ed Rostron was a beloved father and husband, loyal friend to many, outstanding athlete, U.S. Army veteran, and self-made businessman. Ed died peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Born and raised in Upland, PA and a resident there and of Aston, PA for half his life, Ed moved to Cypress, TX in 1975 to further his career in the computer industry. Ed quickly adapted to being a “Texan” but never forgot his roots in the Delaware County. A Memorial Service will be held in Texas on Friday, September 27 at the Tomball VFW, located at 14408 Alice Road, Tomball, TX 77377. A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.frenchfunerals.com/notices/Edward-Rostron
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019
