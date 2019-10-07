Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Middletown Presbyterian Church
273 S. Old Middletown  Rd.
Media, PA
Edward James Allen

Edward James Allen Obituary
Edward James Allen, "Eddie", age 40, Suddenly on October 3, 2019.
Eddie was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. He owned a car detailing business and volunteered his time to numerous fire departments where he would detail their apparatus for fallen fire fighters. Ed also raised funds to donate bullet proof vests for police departments.
Ed was predeceased by his Father James Allen.
He was the Loving husband of Heather Allen, father of 3 children ages 14, 3, and 9 months. His Mother Pamela (nee Fleenor) Allen, sister Rebecca (Jason) Shotwell, brothers Michael and Keith (Felicia) Allen. Also survived by many cousins and other family members.
Relatives and friends may call Wednesday Oct. 9, from 4:30-6:30, in Middletown Presbyterian Church 273 S. Old Middletown Rd.Media. Interment Private. Please consider making a donation to www.gofundme.com/f/3-girls-and-a-lot-of-love.
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019
