Edward Joseph Connor, 60, of Brookhaven died May 12th after a short illness at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Edward was born in Ridley Park to the late Edward and the late Rita (Meli) Connor. He was raised by a devoted and loving stepmother, Anne F. Connor. The Connor family also included Ralph (deceased), Damon, Linda Sanicola (Sal), Rita Nilon (Jack) and Denise Cleghorn (Jack). Edward is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ed graduated from Elwyn Institute and went on to work in a sheltered workshop in Havertown. Ed enjoyed many summers swimming at Ridley Park Swim Club. Holidays with the Cleghorns were always treasured. The news and political issues were of great interest to Ed and he spent many lunches discussing these events with his brother in law and best friend, Jack Cleghorn. Service will be held privately due to current restrictions. Memorial donations may be sent to CADES, 401 Rutgers Ave, Swarthmore Pa, 19081. Online condolences can be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.