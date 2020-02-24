Home

Edward K. O’Reilly, 65 of Springfield, PA passed away February 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Delaware County, PA to the late Jack and Lynn (Kumka) O’Reilly. Edward was predeceased by his brother J. Jeffrey O’Reilly. He is survived by his children, Lynn, Keith and Jeffrey O’Reilly; also survived by Tina O’Reilly; Sisters Jackie O’Reilly and Missy (Scott) Laidlaw. Also survived by his Aunt Mary Ann Czarnik, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 9:30 am St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd. Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Mass 11:00 am in the Church. Burial Private. Contributions to 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231-4596
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020
