|
|
Edward M. McGovern, Sr., formerly of Delaware County & Southwest Philadelphia passed away on October 23, 2019. West Catholic Class of 1966. Father of Ted (Kathy) and Robin McGovern. Grandfather of Dalton, Jake, Beau, Joseph, and Matthew. Brother of Frank McGovern and the late Kathleen T. Seward. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service, Saturday, 1:00 P.M. November 9, 2019 at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call from 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019