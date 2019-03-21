Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
St. Joseph's Cemetery & Mausoleum
240 Lower Landing Rd
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Panarello
Edward M. Panarello

Edward M. Panarello

1982 – 2019 Edward M. Panarello, 37 of the Briarcliff section of Glenolden passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his home. He was born February 3, 1982 in Upper Darby to Jim & Karen (Dugan) Panarello. In addition to his parents Jim & Kathy, Eddie is survived by his beloved son Dominic; his brothers, James III (Sarah) and Kristopher (Laura); nephews and nieces, Alexander, Julianna, Zoe and Jacob. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday March 25th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will follow at 10:00 AM. Entombment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery & Mausoleum, Chews Landing, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eddie’s memory to the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 23, 2019
