1982 – 2019 Edward M. Panarello, 37 of the Briarcliff section of Glenolden passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his home. He was born February 3, 1982 in Upper Darby to Jim & Karen (Dugan) Panarello. In addition to his parents Jim & Kathy, Eddie is survived by his beloved son Dominic; his brothers, James III (Sarah) and Kristopher (Laura); nephews and nieces, Alexander, Julianna, Zoe and Jacob. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday March 25th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will follow at 10:00 AM. Entombment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery & Mausoleum, Chews Landing, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eddie’s memory to the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 23, 2019