1/1
Edward Matthew Hesling
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Matthew Hesling, 62, passed away during the early hours of September 15, 2020, after a 3-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Ed was born on February 5, 1958 to Ernest and Veronica Hesling, and grew up in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. He attended Holy Savior and St. James High School, graduating in 1976. After high school, he worked full-time as a draftsman at BP Oil in Marcus Hook, while attending night school at Widener University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. In 1981 he met Christine – his wife and soulmate of 35 years. They built a beautiful life together while raising five children: Jessica, triplets Edward, Christian and Cassandra, and Diana. Ed was thrilled to become a “PopPop” in June 2017 when Aiden Doyle, the first of his three grandsons, was born, followed by Elias (Edward) Hesling, III, (May 2019) and Kane Doyle, (October 2019). Ed was employed as a Mechanical/Project Engineer for 35+ years in the oil refining business and worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable life for his family. He was a loving and devoted husband to Christine, and father to his five children, who took exceptional pride in turning life experiences into teachable moments for his children emphasizing integrity, hard work, and commitment to life-long learning. A Harley Davidson enthusiast, Ed believed in the therapeutic powers of “wind therapy”, enjoying long road trips on his Harley motorcycle with his wife and friends. The most significant lesson Ed would teach all who knew him began in 2017, when he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, participating in countless chemo treatments and clinical trials while waiting for a cure. It was in the last weeks of Ed’s life, that he personified a spirit of acceptance and peace, and despite his 3-year harrowing battle with Multiple Myeloma, his greatest victory was in surrendering his earthly body for his well-deserved wings. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Veronica Hesling (Ralston), sister, Antoinette Green, and sister, Veronica Hesling. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Christine Hesling (Nicolaides); his daughter, Jessica, son Edward Hesling, Jr., son and daughter-in-law, Christian and Jessica (Fox) Hesling, daughter Cassandra, daughter, Diana; and grandsons Aiden, Kane and Elias; his brother, Ernest Hesling of Worcester, Mass; father-in-law, Thomas Nicolaides of Oxford, PA; brothers and sisters-in-law Steven and Roberta Nicolaides of Coatesville, PA, Michael and Laura Nicolaides of Downingtown, PA, and Paula and David Poplos of Oxford, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, as well as countless close friends. Visitation: Monday, Sept 21st from 6-8 pm & Tuesday, Sept 22nd from 10-11:15 am at the Christian Life Center, 125 Saginaw Road, Lincoln University, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday, September 22 at 11:30 am. Burial: Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to the International Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Christian Life Center
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
Christian Life Center
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Christian Life Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved