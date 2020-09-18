Edward Matthew Hesling, 62, passed away during the early hours of September 15, 2020, after a 3-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Ed was born on February 5, 1958 to Ernest and Veronica Hesling, and grew up in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. He attended Holy Savior and St. James High School, graduating in 1976. After high school, he worked full-time as a draftsman at BP Oil in Marcus Hook, while attending night school at Widener University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. In 1981 he met Christine – his wife and soulmate of 35 years. They built a beautiful life together while raising five children: Jessica, triplets Edward, Christian and Cassandra, and Diana. Ed was thrilled to become a “PopPop” in June 2017 when Aiden Doyle, the first of his three grandsons, was born, followed by Elias (Edward) Hesling, III, (May 2019) and Kane Doyle, (October 2019). Ed was employed as a Mechanical/Project Engineer for 35+ years in the oil refining business and worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable life for his family. He was a loving and devoted husband to Christine, and father to his five children, who took exceptional pride in turning life experiences into teachable moments for his children emphasizing integrity, hard work, and commitment to life-long learning. A Harley Davidson enthusiast, Ed believed in the therapeutic powers of “wind therapy”, enjoying long road trips on his Harley motorcycle with his wife and friends. The most significant lesson Ed would teach all who knew him began in 2017, when he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, participating in countless chemo treatments and clinical trials while waiting for a cure. It was in the last weeks of Ed’s life, that he personified a spirit of acceptance and peace, and despite his 3-year harrowing battle with Multiple Myeloma, his greatest victory was in surrendering his earthly body for his well-deserved wings. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Veronica Hesling (Ralston), sister, Antoinette Green, and sister, Veronica Hesling. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Christine Hesling (Nicolaides); his daughter, Jessica, son Edward Hesling, Jr., son and daughter-in-law, Christian and Jessica (Fox) Hesling, daughter Cassandra, daughter, Diana; and grandsons Aiden, Kane and Elias; his brother, Ernest Hesling of Worcester, Mass; father-in-law, Thomas Nicolaides of Oxford, PA; brothers and sisters-in-law Steven and Roberta Nicolaides of Coatesville, PA, Michael and Laura Nicolaides of Downingtown, PA, and Paula and David Poplos of Oxford, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, as well as countless close friends. Visitation: Monday, Sept 21st from 6-8 pm & Tuesday, Sept 22nd from 10-11:15 am at the Christian Life Center, 125 Saginaw Road, Lincoln University, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday, September 22 at 11:30 am. Burial: Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to the International Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org
Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com