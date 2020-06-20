Edward McGehean Sr.
McGehean, Edward Leo, Sr. age 84 of Town Bank, NJ. Big Ed peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 17, 2020. He was a devoted member, past president, and business agent with Steamfitters Local Union 420 in Philadelphia for 40 years and was a proud member of the Local Union 420 Retiree Association. Growing up in Philadelphia PA, Ed moved his young family to Delaware County in 1965. Living in Glenolden before moving to Norwood. Upon his retirement, Ed and his lovely wife Dottie relocated from Norwood to their own slice of paradise in Town Bank, Cape May County NJ. He was a creative and artistically talented craftsman with an efficiency in carpentry. With his favorite music playing loudly, he would toil away much of his free time in his workshop producing frequently ingenious creations. Tenacious and often dynamic, Ed was an approachable and fair-minded gentleman with a spirited disposition. As a lover of animals, he took great pride in caring for all the creatures around him, from the surrounding wildlife to the loyal pets he considered family. Ed will be sorely missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him and enjoying his company. “You Pal” Edward is survived by; his wife of 61 years, Dorothea (nee Hennessy), Children, Edward L. McGehean Jr., Dotsy A. (Tim) Murphy, Judy T. Hagner, Karen R. McGehean, Lawrence J.B. (Susan) McGehean, and Susan K. (Keith) Robinson, 18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Joan McGehean Predeceased by brother William McGehean and Son-in-law, Mike Hagner, Sr. Memorial Services will be provided by Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
