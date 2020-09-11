1/1
Edward McLaughlin
Edward McLaughlin, age 92, passed away peacefully on his birthday, August 27, 2020. He grew up in Ridley Park and was very proud of his Delaware County roots. He lived in Springfield, PA most of his adult life. He married his sweetheart Rita (Hassenplug) and is survived by three children: Nancy, Dr. Robert (Denise) and Michael (Mary Ellen). He has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Upon retirement, he and his wife hit the road in an RV, travelled throughout the United States, and finally settled in Sun City Center, Florida. He was a lifetime member of the Hawk Migration Association of North America and was avid birder and helped band hawks. Graveside services will be private at St Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
