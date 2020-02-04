|
Edward (Ed) Michael Mahon, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Hospice Residence at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Ed loved reading (particularly thick books about presidents or philosophy), listening to Bob Dylan and sharing a good laugh. But, mostly, he loved his family. He is survived by Ann, his wife of nearly 44 years; his children: Katherine Mahon, Andy Mahon (husband of Amara Riley) and Eddie Mahon (husband of Lisa Angelucci); his four young grandchildren: Ben, Theo, Colin and Nora; his brother, Joseph Mahon (husband of Maria), and sister Teresa Sawka (wife of Gene); and many other beloved relatives who cherished Ed for his kindness, thoughtfulness and warmth. Ed was born on March 5, 1946. He grew up in Yeadon, graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School and spent much of his free time working at his father’s small grocery store. He studied accounting at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. At a college dance one evening, he worked up the nerve to ask a beautiful brunette to dance. She liked his reddish hair and said yes. He loved her voice. It seemed, he wrote later, that she was “speaking near or from her soul.” They went for coffee afterward. And that’s how he met Ann. He graduated from St. Joe’s in 1968 -- the same year he received a draft notice to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to Fort Lewis, near Tacoma, Wash., where he gave financial advice to deploying and returning soldiers. It was, he said, the best job he ever had. The returning soldiers he worked with were elated to be on their way home. He gained several lifelong friends. And he picked up some of his best stories, which he told for decades. After serving in the military, he completed a master’s degree in philosophy at Notre Dame University and then graduated from Villanova Law School in 1975. He married Ann in 1976 and they raised three children in Springfield, Delaware County. Ed spent most of his career working for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, where he was a vice president, general counsel and ethics officer. He also served as a lector at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He always made time for his family, whether it was to play “Doc” in a middle school version of “West Side Story” or to spend hours at high school wrestling tournaments. In his later years, he taught business classes at St. Joe’s University and Ursinus College, volunteered at the Springfield Township Library and took creative writing classes at Delaware County Community College. His friends and family could always count on him to offer wisdom -- and to give a heartfelt speech with 10 seconds of notice. “Today and tonight there’s a lot of laughter,” he said at his surprise 70th birthday party. “And I appreciate the laughter. I appreciate your presence here. I was thinking as you get older, you lose more and more contacts. Well, that was disabused with all the contacts that have come tonight. So, thank you. God bless.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Nora and Andy Mahon, and sister Nancy Mahony. Ed spent his final days surrounded by his family, as they read Bob Dylan lyrics, poetry, chapters of “Ecclesiastes” and a story that Ed wrote about picking blackberries outside his childhood home in Yeadon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064 where friends may call 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org). www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020