|
|
Edward E. Morrison, age 89, of Folsom, PA, passed away on September 5, 2019. He was the loving son of the late Edward and Elsie Wasiliewski. Edward was a Navy Veteran who served his country during the Korean War. He had many hobbies such as his Lionel trains, classic car models and coin collecting, but enjoyed playing his piano and organ most of all. Edward was the beloved father of Lori Kuznick and Karen Morrison; devoted grandfather of Brian Noto and Brett Zimmermann. Dad also had two kitty cats Buzz and Pretty Girl. He was predeceased by his loving sister Patricia Park. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Friday, September 13, 2019, 12:00-1:00 PM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600, followed by his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery Yeadon, Pa. In lieu of flowers contributions in Edward’s name can be made to Providence Animal Shelter 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, Pa 19063. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019