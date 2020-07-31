1/1
Edward O. Snow
Edward O. Snow, age 85, of Havertown, PA, passed away on July 30, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Earl E. and Anna Snow (nee Nolan). Edward was a 1953 graduate of Upper Darby High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Edward was self-employed in the insurance industry and also with the Delaware County Consumer Affairs Office. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, Sixers and Phillies and Villanova University basketball. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Maryanne Snow (nee Sherry) and his loving children Sherry Sapienza (Dave), Cathy Sterrett (Tom), Edward E. Snow (Debbie), Julie Rufo (Joe), Jodi Cardarelli (Mike) and Mimi Daudert (Matt). Also survived by his 25 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, August 3, 2020 5:00-7:00 PM and Tuesday, August 4, 2020 9:30 AM-10:20 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Please note that MASKS are to be worn for Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment and social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Hilltop Little League, c/o Cindy Leahy, 1040 Steel Road, Havertown, PA 19083 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
