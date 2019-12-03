Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ruffenach Funeral Home
224 Penn Avenue
Oxford, PA 19363
(610) 932-2277
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Dorothy Church
More Obituaries for Edward Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Doyle Sr.


1931 - 2019
Edward P. Doyle Sr. Obituary
1931 - 2019 Edward P. Doyle Sr., December 1, 2019, age 88. Son of the late Adele and James Doyle; husband of the late Patricia A. “Pat” (nee Sweeney) Doyle. Survived by 11 children; 28 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother Joe (Nancy) Doyle; sisters Adele DeLuca and Jane (Bill) McLaughlin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 12-1pm at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass Friday 1:30pm at St. Dorothy Church. Int. Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Additional information www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2019
