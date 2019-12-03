|
1931 - 2019 Edward P. Doyle Sr., December 1, 2019, age 88. Son of the late Adele and James Doyle; husband of the late Patricia A. “Pat” (nee Sweeney) Doyle. Survived by 11 children; 28 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother Joe (Nancy) Doyle; sisters Adele DeLuca and Jane (Bill) McLaughlin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 12-1pm at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass Friday 1:30pm at St. Dorothy Church. Int. Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Additional information www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2019