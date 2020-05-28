Edward P. McCarron Sr.
1937 - 2020
(1937-2020) Edward P. McCarron, Sr., age 82, of Earleville, MD, formerly of Essington, PA, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to the late William McCarron and Mary (Milliken) Evans. Edward was a member of Int’l Association of Heat and Frost Insulators - Local #14 of Philadelphia. He took great joy in maintaining and landscaping his lawn and garden. During his free time, he would work on cars and small engines. Edward will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Edward is survived by his wife, Antoinette (Toni) McCarron of Earlville, MD; son, Edward (Ed) P. McCarron, Jr. and his wife, Beth of Glenolden, PA; daughters: Anna-Marie (Angel) McCarron of Essington, PA; and Debra Firanzi of Mesquite, TX; grandchildren: Alyssa Firanzi, Kiera McCarron, and Joshua McCarron; and brother, William McCarron of Phoenixville, PA. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Cecil County Animal Services” and sent in care of the R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
318 George Street
Chesapeake City, MD 21915
410-885-5916
3 entries
May 28, 2020
Our condolences, Angel. We are very sorry for your loss.
Jay Brown
Friend
May 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, I have very fond memories of growing up and visiting
Helene Bush
Family
May 28, 2020
Dear Toni and family , I am so sad to read of your husband's passing . I always enjoyed seeing you both at the Kavanagh 's . I will remember all of you in my prayers . Much love , Sharon Bromley
Sharon Bromley
Friend
