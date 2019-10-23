|
Edward P. Roberts “Ace” of Springfield, formerly Upper Darby, passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Phillip S. and Elizabeth (O’Brien) Roberts. After graduating from North Catholic High School, Ed entered the US Air Force where he served stateside for 3 years. He married Edna McDonough of West Philadelphia in 1948 and together they raised 3 daughters. Ed worked briefly for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Pennland Printing before taking a position with the Delaware County Daily Times where he spent 38 years, retiring in 1995. He is preceded in death by his wife Edna; sisters Thelma (Joseph) Rondeau, Elizabeth Tumolo, Dorothy (Jack) Dugan, and brother Phillip. Ed is survived by daughters Linda (Bill) Conarty, Carol Ann (Michael) Kruklis and Liz (Franny) Ward; 1 granddaughter; 3 grandsons; 3 great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 in Ed’s memory.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 24, 2019