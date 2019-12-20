Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Swanson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. Swanson Jr. Obituary
Edward P. Swanson, Jr., age 87, of Eddystone, PA, formerly of Upland, PA, died on December 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War and traveled throughout Japan and Germany while in the military. He was a Chemical Processor with General Chemical in Delaware, until retiring in 1995. Ed was an 80 year avid Phillies fan. He enjoyed traveling and camping. Most of all, Ed loved Disney World and visited many many times. Son of the late Edward P. and Nellie (Marks) Swanson, Sr., Brother of the late Margaret Kucipak, Theodore and Robert Swanson and Great-Grandfather of the late Sophia. Survivors: Loving Wife of 63 Years: Jane Machamer Swanson. Daughter: Michelle (James) Ferguson of Brookhaven, PA. Son: Edward P. Swanson, III of Florida and Michael Swanson of Parkside, PA; 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Sister: Penny Kida of Delaware. Brother: John Swanson of Texas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Crozer Keystone Hospice, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -