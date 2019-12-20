|
Edward P. Swanson, Jr., age 87, of Eddystone, PA, formerly of Upland, PA, died on December 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War and traveled throughout Japan and Germany while in the military. He was a Chemical Processor with General Chemical in Delaware, until retiring in 1995. Ed was an 80 year avid Phillies fan. He enjoyed traveling and camping. Most of all, Ed loved Disney World and visited many many times. Son of the late Edward P. and Nellie (Marks) Swanson, Sr., Brother of the late Margaret Kucipak, Theodore and Robert Swanson and Great-Grandfather of the late Sophia. Survivors: Loving Wife of 63 Years: Jane Machamer Swanson. Daughter: Michelle (James) Ferguson of Brookhaven, PA. Son: Edward P. Swanson, III of Florida and Michael Swanson of Parkside, PA; 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Sister: Penny Kida of Delaware. Brother: John Swanson of Texas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Crozer Keystone Hospice, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019