Edward Robert Bennett
Edward Robert Bennett, age 79, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Edward was born in Chester, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1940, grew up in Sun Village, and lived in Delaware County for the remainder of his life. He graduated from Chester High School in 1958 and was a proud and successful varsity athlete there. In 1962, Ed earned a degree from West Chester University. Following his passion, he taught physical education in public school for many years. After retiring from teaching, he changed direction to become a business owner. Bennett’s Workroom was a bustling drapery fabrication and installation business in Chester, PA. Ed enjoyed spending time with friends over coffee and following his favorite professional sports teams. He is survived by his brother Russell Bennett (spouse Rosalie), niece Renee, and nephew Russell all of Scottsdale AZ, and his only child Melissa Bennett Sebel (spouse Tim) and two young grandchildren, Owen and Juliet, of Atlanta, GA. He was predeceased by his mother Ida Giampalmi Bennett and his father Jesse Edward Bennett. In lieu of a memorial service during the pandemic, please share your memories, photographs, and condolences online here: https://www.forevermissed.com/ed-bennett

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2020.
