Edward S. McPherrin, of Woodstown, NJ on November 15, 2019, age 93. Previously of Prospect Park and Norwood, PA, and Lewes, DE. Born in Galesburg, IL; grew up in Harvey, IL. US Army veteran. Graduate Cornell College of Iowa. Will be sorely missed by his adoring family including wife of 70 years, Esther; daughter, Betsy German (David) of Corbin City, NJ, sons: Ted (Shirley) of Milton, PA, and David (Peggy) of North Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Chrissy Mitro (Sumo), Jessi Sheridan (Connor), Zachary German (Julia), and Kenzie McPherrin; and great-grandchildren, Lucy and Kal Mitro. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Flr. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Arrangements by H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Woodstown, NJ.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019
