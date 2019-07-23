|
Edward “Ed” Sikora, age 65, of Aston, PA, passed on July 18, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jozef and Janina (nee Lelinska) Sikora; his sisters, Kristina Ward and Zofia Sikora, and nephew Thaddeus Sikora, Jr. Survived by his wife Maryann (nee Beauchamp); his children, Gary Thurstlic (Alexis) and Janine Sikora; grandson, James Thurstlic; brother Thaddeus Sikora (Rose) and sister Hedy Pennell. Also survived by his nephew Anthony; his nieces, Kim, Kelly and Debra; and grand- nephew Jackson. Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing but he especially loved his home and family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after 10AM at the Kaniefski Kendus Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11AM at the Memorial Home. Interment Private. Contributions in his name may be made to the at 150 Monument Road, Unit 100, Bala Cynwd, PA 19004; or AND/ OR The , 625 West Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428; or Arr: Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019